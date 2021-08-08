Kate Hudson’s stunning new family vacation photos will make you melt They’ll also give you a major case of FOMO

Kate Hudson has been making fans swoon this summer with photos from her travels around Greece, and as she ventured on to Umbria, Italy, she shared a post that warmed our hearts too.

In the first picturesque snap, her daughter Rani, 2, can be seen standing on a grassy hillside at sunset in a white dress and white sandals as she reached for her father Dani Fujikawa's hand.

MORE: Kate Hudson wows in stylish crop top on family vacation in Italy

Dani matched the tyke’s look in a white shirt, khaki pants, and a top hat, and the duo took in the serene surroundings, filled with greenery and hills in the background.

Kate shared a heartwarming snap of her daughter standing with dad Dani Fujikawa

In another photo, the Music star had on a white dress similar to Rani’s too and paired it with an oversized woven sunhat.

And although Kate also shared photos of a table topped with glasses of wine, a delicious-looking bowl of pasta, and gorgeous sunset and sunrise views of Umbria in the post too, there was one video that got fans talking.

READ: Kate Hudson's major hair transformation leaves her looking like a different person

The mom-of-three snapped her daughter laying on a blanket by a pool attempting to do some abs exercises - just like her mom.

WATCH: Kate's daughter Rani sings Skidamarink

"Umbria unfiltered. Which slide speaks to you? Obviously, they all speak to me but I have a soft spot for Rani’s low-key poolside ab workout," Kate captioned the photo.

SEE: Kate Hudson works up a sweat in a crop top - and fans have serious questions

All slides are awesome but the 1st one is so touching and wonderful,” one fan replied. "Beautiful pics but Rani certainly is the best," another added. "Poolside Ab workout!," an additional fan replied.

The family vacationed in Greece before heading to Italy

It’s no secret little Rani has a ton of personality. Prior to that post, Kate uploaded the sweetest video of her singing Skidamarink into a bejeweled microphone that had ‘Kate’ emblazoned on it. The Mother’s Day star sang along with her too.

"Saturday Morning Special with Rani Rose, On Repeat…and repeat….aaaand repeat….aaaand," Kate captioned the video. So cute!

It's further proof that the little one is a star in the making.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.