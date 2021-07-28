Escape to the Chateau: Dick and Angel Strawbridge's kids melt fans' hearts in brand new video The presenters share Arthur and Dorothy together

Dick and Angel Strawbridge are certainly proud parents. The Escape to the Chateau stars, who have fronted the popular Channel 4 show since 2015, share children Arthur and Dorothy together and the kids are only too happy to lend a helping hand when it comes to the family business.

The TV stars have worked on many spin-off projects from the show, including their range of children's books – and Dorothy and Arthur enjoyed reading one recently in a video that melted fans' hearts.

Posting the video on Instagram, Dick and Angel wrote in the caption: "How sweet is this clip of Arthur reading Adventures at the Chateau to Dorothy."

It continued: "Some exciting things have been happening at The Chateau, but even though we are super busy we love that our work gives us moments like these... Adventures at the Chateau, read by Arthur Strawbridge and Dorothy Strawbridge."

Suffice to say that fans were loving the adorable clip. One person said in the comments: "Absolutely adorable. What a special moment to have forever imprinted on film/video for all of you to enjoy forever." Another wrote: "Absolutely adorable loved watching these two," while a third said: "Oh these two just melt my heart!"

The proud parents shared this adorable video to their Instagram

Dick and Angel, who moved to their dream home in France over five years ago, often open up about family life at the Chateau, and recently hinted at a potential future career for Dorothy.

In a photo shared on social media last week, Dorothy can be seen carefully dabbing makeup on her mum's face as the pair lounge on a gorgeous bed with a patterned duvet and cushions in the chateau.

The caption read: "On Sunday, as part of The Salon, Angel was in the Strawbridge suite taking us all through her signature hair and make-up routine! How lovely is this picture of Angel with Dorothy? A possible make-up artist in the making!"

