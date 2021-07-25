Escape to the Chateau stars Dick and Angel Strawbridge share daughter Dorothy’s career plans in sweet post Are you a fan of their show?

Escape to the Chateau stars Dick and Angel Strawbridge have shared a rare snap of their daughter Dorothy while hinting at a potential future career for the youngster!

In a sweet Instagram post, Dorothy can be seen carefully dabbing makeup on her mum’s face as the pair lounge on a gorgeous bed with a patterned duvet and cushions in the chateau. The caption read: “On Sunday, as part of The Salon, Angel was in the Strawbridge suite taking us all through her signature hair and make-up routine!

“How lovely is this picture of Angel with Dorothy? A possible make-up artist in the making!”

Fans were quick to respond, with one writing: “I used to come home from working full time and delighted in when my 10 yr old daughter Lois transformed into ‘Patricia the Beautician’ laying me down on my bed and doing a relaxing cleanse, tone and moisturise for her jaded mum. She’s now a successful makeup artist, doing shoots, editorials and events, so keep up the good work Dorothy..!” Another added: “Hi Angel, Dorothy is developing her own sense of style already, you two are beautiful.”

The Salon is a new subscription service where the Strawbridge family share exclusive chats, competitions and monthly virtual meetings with members. Speaking about the project on their website, which they came up with while travelling in 2020, they wrote: “Travelling from theatre to theatre gave us time to talk and we talked extensively about creating something exclusive we could share with you.

“How do we offer a family the chance to come and see us at The Chateau? We kept coming back to a sense of community, some way of sharing our lives together that feels unique, boutique and special!”

