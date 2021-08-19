The Kissing Booth star talks possible fourth film - and fans will be thrilled! Could we be seeing more of Elle, Noah and Lee?

The Kissing Booth 3 landed on Netflix earlier this month, much to the delight of fans who wasted no time getting stuck into the latest instalment of the teen rom-com series.

It was a bittersweet experience for many, as the film has been billed as the last in the franchise. However, while it seems unlikely that The Kissing Booth will return for another outing, we have our fingers crossed - and it seems one of the stars does too.

Speaking in a new interview with Extra, Joey King revealed that she's "not saying no to anything" and hasn't completely ruled out the idea of reprising her role of Elle Evans in the future.

Asked about her thoughts on a fourth instalment, she said: "If someone approaches me in the next several years, being like, 'Do you want to reboot Elle Evans?' maybe I'll say yes, maybe I'll say no. I'll just have to feel it out."

However, at the same time, she has also told The New York Times that she felt the third film "wrapped up so nicely," making it "hard" to contemplate another outing.

"I started these movies when I was 17," she told the publication ahead of the film's release on 11 August. "We were just like, we hope people like it – if anyone even sees it. Little did we know what a big impact this would have. I've never tired of playing Elle. It's so fun."

Joey King has discussed the possibility of another The Kissing Booth film

She continued: "Watching this story be wrapped up so nicely in like a beautiful bow, I think it would be a little hard to come back after that. We made this ending exactly what I think it needed to be. Selfishly, do I want to play Elle again? Absolutely. But I think that the story is on its final chapter."

The first The Kissing Booth film was released in 2018 and became an overnight sensation, drawing in millions of viewers. The trilogy tells the story of two best friends, Elle and Lee, whose friendship gets tested when Elle falls in love with Lee's older brother, Noah. The third film sees Elle make a decision about college and the fate of her relationship with Noah.

Taking to social media, many fans have expressed their hopes to see the story continued. As one tweeted: "Just finished watching #TheKissingBooth3 and I loved it but i'm so sad it's over. Please tell me they're secretly working on a fourth film."

Another added: "I NEED more Noah and Elle. Please @Netflix Kissing Booth 4!!!" while a third added: "I DEMAND #TheKissingBooth4."

