Sex Education season three first look reveals that Otis has new look This is going to get Eric laughing, for sure

Netflix has released a series of new photos of Sex Education season three ahead of the show’s release in September, and oh dear Otis. In the first-look snaps, the show’s protagonist, played by Asa Butterfield, can be seen rocking a new moustache - and we’re not sure it’s going to go down well!

The streaming platform also treated us to a new synopsis which reads: “It’s a new year, Otis is having casual sex, Eric and Adam are official, and Jean has a baby on the way.

"Meanwhile, new headteacher Hope tries to return Moordale to a pillar of excellence, Aimee discovers feminism, Jackson gets a crush and a lost voicemail still looms. Prepare for commitment animals, alien phenomena, vulva cupcakes and much more of Madam Groff.”

Eric and Adam are official in season three, yay!

The series will also introduce plenty of new cast members, including Harry Potter star Jason Isaacs as Peter Groff, Mr Groff’s more successful and not very modest older brother; recording artist and songwriter Dua Saleh as Cal, a nonbinary student at Moordale; and Indra Ové who plays Elsie’s foster mum Anna. Girls actress Jemima Kirke will also be joining the cast as Hope.

Asa recently opened up about the show’s risqué content, and chatted to The Guardian about how the cast handles sex scenes. He explained: “You kind of know what to expect. If you feel nervous or anxious about it, then it’s going to come across on screen. And it’s so absurd, what we do. You just have a laugh about it.” The show will be back for a new eight-part series on 17 September and we don’t know about you, but we couldn’t be more excited!

