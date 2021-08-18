Virgin River fans are convinced that filming for season four has begun - here's why Netflix viewers have spotted a major clue on social media

Virgin River fans are convinced that filming for the Netflix drama's fourth season has started after spotting a major clue on social media.

MORE: 7 shows to watch if you can't get enough of Virgin River

Ever since the third series of the light-hearted drama landed on the streaming site, viewers have been desperate to know whether another instalment is on the way.

And now it seems like some have found the strongest piece of evidence to suggest that season four has quietly begun right under our noses!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Are you looking forward to Virgin River season four?

While Netflix has yet to officially renew the series for season four, eagle-eyed fans spotted on social media that The Watershed Grill in North Vancouver, which doubles as Virgin River hotspot Jack's Bar, is closing its doors for filming this week.

The scenic location provides exterior shots for the bar owned by lead character Mel's love interest, Jack, while filming for interior scenes take place at a local studio.

MORE: 5 things you probably didn't know about hit Netflix series Virgin River

MORE: See the cast of Virgin River and their real-life partners

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the owners of the real-life bar and restaurant posted an update for their followers, which read: "A Shed Heads up that we will be closed Aug 17th & 18th for filming and we will re-open on Thursday the 19th at 2pm. We thank you in advance for your patience and understanding and we will see ya'll [sic] on Thursday!"

In a since-deleted Instagram post, the real-life Jack's Bar revealed filming is taking place this week

The post, which drew attention from Virgin River fans who follow the account, was accompanied by a photo that read in large letters: "CLOSED FOR FILMING". Many wasted no time in celebrating what is surely the strongest piece of evidence that filming has begun. As one follower said: "Wahoo season 4!!!!!!!!"

However, the post has since been removed and replaced with an almost identical one. The only difference is that the new post reads: "CLOSED FOR MAINTENANCE". It seems likely that the business did not expect to accidentally spoil the news, which Netflix is seemingly trying to keep a secret from eager fans, and made the decision to delete their post.

MORE: Virgin River's Martin Henderson's immaculate home - photos

Despite the streaming giant's refusal to comment, according to Production Weekly, season four of Virgin River has been given the green light. According to their June issue, filming began shooting across Canada in late July and is expected to end in November.

More recently, one of the stars of the show hinted that the official confirmation of season four by Netflix should come any day now. Doc actor Tim told The Radio Times: "Well, Netflix is quite quiet about all that [production updates] – I just hesitate to say anything that they might get upset [about]. My understanding is that it will be like any day now." How exciting!

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.