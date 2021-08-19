Fans devastated as three beloved shows are about to leave Netflix - details We’ll be sad to see them go!

As much as we’d like shows to stay on Netflix for our perusing pleasure, contracts change all of the time, and unfortunately it looks like some of our favourite shows are set to leave the streaming platform imminently. So what should you begin binge-watching? Find out here…

Orphan Black

The hit BBC America show has lived on Netflix since 2014, so if you haven’t had time to binge-watch yet, what have you been doing? The series follows Tatiana Maslany as Sarah, a petty criminal who decides to commit identity fraud after seeing her doppelgänger commit suicide on a train platform… leading her into a world far more complicated than she ever could have imagined. Unfortunately, it will be leaving Netflix in August 2021, and has yet to reappear on a streaming site just yet.

The Originals

Sad news for fans of the vampire spinoff! It looks like we will be saying goodbye to the likes of Klaus and Rebekah as all five seasons the show will be leaving Netflix UK in September. Fancy catching up before it’s too late? You can watch all 92 episodes up until 1 September, good luck! Of course, you can always return to The Vampire Diaries, which is still available on the streaming platform.

Call the Midwife

It has been confirmed that Call the Midwife will be leaving the popular streaming platform on Sunday 12 September. Fortunately, there are plenty of other places to get your hit of the hugely popular show, including BritBox and BBC iPlayer, so we’ll see you there! Luckily there is also plenty more to come as it has already been commissioned up until 2024 with 13 seasons.

The show’s creator, Heidi Thomas, said: “We are thrilled to be going on for a few more years! Like Nonnatus House itself, we have a proud past but an even more exciting future - full of old favourites, fresh faces, higher hemlines, new ideas.”

