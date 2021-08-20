Nicole Kidman’s portrayal of Lucille Ball gets surprising reaction from star’s daughter

Nicole Kidman is set to transform into Hollywood star Lucille Ball in an upcoming biopic, Being the Ricardos, and Lucille’s daughter Lucie Arnaz has had her say about her upcoming performance.

Speaking to Palm Springs Life about going to the set of the film and seeing Nicole in action, she said: “Nicole did a spectacular job. The two days that I watched, though, were both little flashbacks, so she was playing Lucy in the late 30s and mid-40s. She wasn’t Lucy of Lucy Ricardo fame yet, so it was a trifle different. And I know she meant it to be, so it could feel different. But boy, what she did was astounding. She’s got such poise and class.”

She continued to discuss the upcoming film, adding: “There are no look-a-likes. I mean, nobody was cast because they look exactly like somebody. They were cast because they’re spectacular performers, actors, and they can capture the basic essence of what has been written in this script. And Aaron was adamant about that and thank God. I’m looking forward to seeing the finished product.

Lucie opened up about Nicole's portrayl

Nicole is set to star alongside Javier Bardem in the upcoming film written by The West Wing creator Aaron Sorkin. Speaking about the role to Variety, the Nine Perfect Strangers actress said: “I've had to put in an enormous amount of time on Lucille Ball right now, because she has a very particular way of speaking.”

Nicole is set to play Lucille

Lucie previously defended the upcoming film in a Facebook post, which read: “Here’s the deal and what you should understand: We're not doing a remake of I Love Lucy. No one has to impersonate Lucy Ricardo [or do] any of the silly things. It's the story of Lucille Ball, my actual mother—not Lucy Ricardo—and her husband, Desi Arnaz, my dad—not Ricky Ricardo.”

