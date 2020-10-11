Nicole Kidman shares rare insight into life with children Connor and Bella Cruise The Big Little Lies actress shares her oldest two children with ex-husband Tom Cruise

Nicole Kidman is a doting mum to four children, but is incredibly protective of their privacy.

However, the Big Little Lies star gave an incredible insight into her oldest two children's upbringing during an interview with The New York Times recently.

The Hours actress shares Bella, 27, and Connor, 25, with ex-husband Tom Cruise, and revealed that their children experienced a lot of time on set during their childhood.

VIDEO: Nicole Kidman and her daughters surprise Keith Urban at home

Discussing Stanley Kubrick's Eyes Wide Shut, in which the former couple both starred in back in 1999, the mother-of-four said: "We shot that for two years. We had two kids and were living in a trailer on the lot primarily, making spaghetti because Stanley liked to eat with us sometimes."

Nicole and Tom were living with their children in London at the time, where Bella and Connor spent a lot of their childhood.

Nicole Kidman gave an insight into life raising Connor and Bella Cruise

Nicole previously revealed that her daughter, in particular, feels more English than she does American, as a result, and has now settled in south east London with her husband Max Parker.

"Bella lives just outside London. You know, she really feels more English," Nicole told Vanity Fair.

"We lived here for Eyes Wides Shut, Mission Impossible and The Portrait of a Lady. They both had English accents when they were little."

Nicole and Tom Cruise's daughter Bella

The Others actress went on to welcome two more children, Sunday, 12, and Faith, ten, with husband Keith Urban.

The family split their time between London, Nashville and Australia, where they are currently staying while Nicole films Nine Perfect Strangers in Byron Bay.

The doting mum opened up about the highs and lows of parenthood while talking to New York Times, revealing: "My desire is to keep throwing myself into things.

The Others star also shares daughters Sunday and Faith with Keith Urban

"My parenting, my relationship, my work I'll take the pain. I'll take the joy. Because the feeling make me go. I'm in life. It's an enormous gift, this life. My ability to love is so deep."

