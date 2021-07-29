Nicole Kidman surprises fans with exciting update about her latest project The actress has wrapped up filming Roar

Nicole Kidman has finished her latest project, Roar, the actress announced on Thursday morning. Sharing a sunset picture showing her at the Burragorang Lookout in Nattai, Nicole told her seven million followers: "#WrapDay #Roar."

The announcement was a shock for many fans, as the star only announced last week that she was on set – whilst debuting a new short hairstyle.

"That was quick! Can't wait to see this TV project!" said one of the Apple TV + series. A second added: "Congratulations, you are a phenomenal actress."

"Excited! #Roar indeed!!! Is that in Ireland? Scenery breathtaking," said another, whilst fourth remarked: "Can't wait to see this project."

Nicole told fans that filming for Roar had wrapped

Roar is a drama based on Cecilia Ahern's book of short stories Roar: A Story for Every Woman. The series, which will hit our screens sometime next year, features eight, half-hour episodes, each unfolding from a female point of view.

For her role, Nicole debuted a new, short hairstyle - most likely awig, something the actress is known to often use when in character – Celeste's thick fringe in Big Little Lies, Virginia Woolf's mousey chignon in The Hours and Gretchen Carlson's blow-dried bob in Bombshell are just some examples.

And while Nicole looks stunning with short hair, she has recently revealed she's embracing her natural style again.

The actress debuted the shorter hairstyle last week

Speaking to Australia's The Sydney Morning Herald, she admitted: "Do I wish that I hadn't screwed up my hair by straightening it all the time? Sure."

Talking to another publication, she said of her natural "beach girl" curls: "I had that hair. I shouldn't have abused my hair. I loved that hair. What was I thinking?

"I'm working on getting that hair again."