Nine Perfect Strangers differs from the book it's based on in a major way

Nine Perfect Strangers is the new show that's got everyone talking - and it hasn't even hit screens yet!

MORE: Everything you need to know about Nine Perfect Strangers: plot, cast, release date and more

The mystery drama, which is set to land on Amazon Prime Video for international audiences on Friday 20 August, is based on a bestselling novel of the same name by Liane Moriarty, the author of Big Little Lies.

It follows a group of stressed city dwellers who visit a boutique health and wellness resort that promises healing and transformation. However, according to one of its stars, the series is set to digress from the books in a major way.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Nicole Kidman stuns in first trailer for Nine Perfect Strangers

Discussing the differences between the show and the novel, actress Samara Weaving, who plays Jessica, told Digital Spy: "The script is very different from the book in that it ends very differently for a lot of different characters. [Nicole Kidman's character] Masha has a very different arc, so it'll be interesting to see what people think."

MORE: 5 must-watch shows and films coming to Amazon Prime this autumn

MORE: Nicole Kidman's appearance in anniversary throwback turns heads

She added that it's not the only change book fans can expect in the upcoming adaptation. Speaking about her own character, the former Home and Away star revealed that scriptwriters have made the decision to have her suffer from body dysmorphia. "She has sort of a mental illness and in the book, she has quite a positive relationship with her body image."

Nine Perfect Strangers is set to differ from the book it's based on in several ways

"I think it was interesting that Liane [Moriarty] wrote about that because as a reader you can see yourself judging her, and that's such a reflection on what I am and I think," she continued. "So it really made me think about how we see influencers and what it is like to be an influencer, and that was really interesting and really changed my perspective on – it's a business."

Joining Samara in the cast of the series are a number of familiar faces, including Oscar-winning actress Nicole Kidman, Regina Hall, Luke Evans, Bridesmaids star Melissa McCarthy, The Good Place's Manny Jacinto, Bobby Cannavale and Hamilton star Tiffany Boone.

MORE: 11 books that are being made into TV shows in 2021

The synopsis for the series reads: "Nine strangers from the city gather for a ten-day retreat at Tranquillum House, a health and wellness resort which promises to transform and heal the guests who stay there. However, the resort is not what it seems to be and the guests are about to discover many secrets about each other and the resort's host Masha."

US viewers will be able to catch the drama on Hulu from 18 August, while it will be available in the UK and worldwide (excluding America and China) on 20 August on Amazon Prime Video. We can't wait!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.