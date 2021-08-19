Nicole Kidman's son Connor Cruise reveals new look in very rare personal photo Nicole and Tom Cruise adopted Connor

Nicole Kidman's son Connor Cruise shared a very rare photo on Wednesday – and he's changed his appearance again!

The 26-year-old – who was adopted as a young child by Nicole and ex-husband Tom Cruise – took to his Instagram Stories to share a personal message in honour of his friend, Captain Jack Vasilaros' birthday.

In the snap, Connor and Jack are standing in a boat after a successful fishing trip, posing with a huge fish.

Connor has been deep sea fishing as far back as 2014 and much of his social media revolves around showing off his large catches.

Captioning the post, Connor wrote: "Happy birthday @hookedforlife! Cheers to another year slaying monsters around the globe."

Fans may be surprised to see that Connor has returned to his full, bushy facial hair and longer locks after showing off a completely shaved head and closely trimmed beard just a couple of months ago.

Connor shared this rare photo on Instagram

In June, Connor posted a topless selfie looking directly at the camera to reveal his transformation. "New face who dis?" he joked in the caption.

Connor and his older sister Bella were adopted by Nicole and Tom during their 11-year marriage. He briefly followed in his parents’ footsteps, starring in two films, 2008's Seven Pounds and 2012's Red Dawn remake - before going on to pursue his passion for deep-sea fishing.

Nicole Kidman's son sported a very different look in June

Bella, meanwhile, lives in Croydon, south east London, with husband Max Parker, and is a talented artist. The 28-year-old frequently shares examples of her work on her Instagram and sells a selection of her prints on her website.

Following the end of her marriage to Tom in 2001, Nicole went on to find love with her husband Keith Urban, and together they share two daughters – Faith Margaret, ten, and 12-year-old Sunday Rose.

Tom, meanwhile, welcomed daughter Suri, 15, with his third wife, Katie Holmes. The couple were married from 2006 until 2012.

