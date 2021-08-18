Nicole Kidman wows in dreamy sun-soaked photo as she teases exciting news The snapshot was shared in Instagram

Nicole Kidman has an ethereal beauty that has captivated movie fans for years. And she shared her dreamiest look yet on Instagram this week as she counted down to an exciting event.

The 54-year-old star shared a stunning snapshot showing her in character as Masha in her upcoming miniseries, Nine Perfect Strangers. She is sat outside with a dramatic sunrise appearing over the hills behind her, her dyed blonde hair left to fall over her padded green coat.

WATCH: First look at Nine Perfect Strangers

Nicole wrote in the caption: "Sunrise at Tranquillum, relax and surrender… Where will your journey take you? #NinePerfectStrangers @9StrangersHulu @Hulu."

Fans were blown away by Nicole's appearance. "You look beautiful!!!" one told the star, while a second echoed: "What a beautiful woman!" A third stated: "Stunning like always x."

Nicole looked ethereal in her latest Instagram post

Nine Perfect Strangers is based on the bestselling novel by Liane Moriarty, the author of Big Little Lies. The drama follows a group of nine stressed city dwellers, who are trying to get on a path to a better way of living.

The synopsis reads: "Watching over them during this ten-day retreat is the resort’s director, Masha, a woman on a mission to reinvigorate their tired minds and bodies. However, these nine 'perfect' strangers have no idea what is about to hit them."

The show boasts an all-star cast, including Melissa McCarthy, Luke Evans, Regina Hall, Bobby Cannavale, Melvin Bragg and Samara Weaving.

Home and Away star Samara stars in the miniseries as Jessica

Home and Away star Samara recently spoke about the differences between the show and the novel, telling Digital Spy: "The script is very different from the book in that it ends very differently for a lot of different characters. [Nicole Kidman's character] Masha has a very different arc, so it'll be interesting to see what people think."

US viewers will be able to catch Nine Perfect Strangers on Hulu from 18 August, while it will be available in the UK and worldwide (excluding America and China) on 20 August on Amazon Prime Video. We can't wait!

