Chicago Fire's Alberto Rosende has shared a sweet moment between him and pal Daniel Kyri as they enjoyed a break from filming season 10.

The two hit a bowling alley in Chicago, with Alberto sharing video of Daniel failing to get a strike as he rolled the bowling ball, captioning it with an inside joke: "My guy Doug!"

Alberto stars as firefighter Blake Gallo, joining the show in season eight. Gallo was hired as replacement for the late firefighter Brian 'Otis' Zvonecek by Captain Matt Casey, after he witnessed the candidate climbing five floors on his own to save a man.

WATCH: Chicago Fire stars Alberto Rosende and Daniel Kyri reveal sweet behind the scenes friendship

Daniel joined the show in season seven as Darren Ritter, who was taken under the wing of firefighter Randall 'Mouch' McHolland after deciding to leave the CFD when he struggled to cope with a bad call. He was encouraged by Mouch and Lieutenant Christopher Herrmann to stay with Firehouse 51.

Their characters have become best pals, and at the end of season nine were seen, along with paramedic Violet Mikami, attempting to embark on a new venture for their off-hours outside the CFD.

But in the real world, they are also good friends, enjoying brunch with Alberto's girlfriend Tessa Mossey and co-star Hanako Greensmith earlier on the weekend.

The pair's friendship is loved by fans

Daniel has also been a close friend to Miranda Rae Mayo, and earlier in the summer was on hand to support his pal as she performed live in Chicago.

Miranda, who goes by MR Mayo when performing music, joined pal E. Woods, a local musician, for the performance at Thalia Hall. "@e.woodsmusic and @mrmayo doing the thing," shared Daniel on Instagram.

Viewers of the show saw season nine end with a major cliffhanger, as Squad Three attempted to save a victim whose boat was capsized, only to find the boat collapse on top of them.

Taylor Kinney's Kelly Severide is one of several characters whose fates remain unknown

As the episode faded to black, Kelly Severide and Joe Cruz, as well as colleagues Capp and Tony, were seen gasping for air as the water rose above them.

Back on shore, the rest of Firehouse 51 looked out at the lake in horror, unable to help.

Chicago Fire returns to NBC on 22 September 2021 at 9pm ET.

