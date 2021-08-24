Laura Hamilton shares heartbreaking post about this week's A Place in the Sun episode The mother-of-two spoke candidly about her health condition

Laura Hamilton is a much-loved presenter thanks to her show A Place in the Sun, and on Tuesday she used her popularity to raise awareness for a cause close to her heart.

Sharing a moving video on Instagram, the mother-of-two revealed she would be dedicating this week's A Place in the Sun episode to her house hunter's sister Hazel, who sadly passed away at the age of 36.

Talking to her followers, Laura explained: "I've decided after today's filming that I want to dedicate this week's episode to my house hunter's sister, who was a lady named Hazel, who two years ago, aged 36, tragically died of a bleed on the brain.

"She, like myself, was an ITP sufferer and ITP is shortened for Immune thrombocytopenic purpura, which is a disease that means your platelet count can be very low and tragically, Hazel's platelet count was so low that she had a bleed on the brain.

"I suffer from ITP since I've had Tahlia, who is now six years old. I was diagnosed with ITP when she was seven months old, and I was diagnosed with it following a lot of bruising that became apparent on my legs so obviously I don't have it to the level that Hazel had it but it is something that has to be monitored."

Laura shared a picture of her bruised arm

She added: "They say you meet people for a reason, and I feel like I've met this week's house hunters, not only to help them find a place in the sun but also to generate some awareness for ITP."

Laura then asked her followers to support the family's GoFundMe page, which she linked to on her Instagram profile.

The 39-year-old's moving video struck a chord with her followers, including this week's house hunter who was one of the first to leave a comment, writing: "Thanks for creating awareness Laura, myself and the family are so grateful x."