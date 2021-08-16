A Place in the Sun star Jasmine Harman looks unrecognisable in adorable throwback Would you have recognised the presenter?

Jasmine Harman has shared an amazing throwback snap of herself from her school days, and the A Place in the Sun presenter looks so different!

In the photo, the adorable youngster is dressed in an embroidered white blouse with long brunette hair and a fringe - which couldn’t be more different from the gorgeous blonde bob she rocks these days!

Speaking fondly about her school days, she told HELLO!: "When I was little, I loved going back to school to see all my friends. We never went on holidays overseas when I was a child but spent a lot of time on the Isle of Wight where my grandparents lived. Although I sometimes took a friend along with me, I missed my other friends and couldn't wait to get back!

Would you have recognised the star?

"In secondary school, I was less keen to rush back as I had friends I'd see outside of school, and there were a few bullies, but I always loved learning. I was quite mature for my age and got on well with my teachers, some of whom remain good friends.”

Fellow celebs to include throwback snaps include Strictly pro Amy Dowden, Izzy Judd and The One Show star Alex Jones. Chatting about school, Izzy said: "I genuinely loved school and was really happy. I liked knowing what I would be doing every day and the organisation. I loved getting my pencil case ready. I was quite independent – in terms of not worrying when not knowing someone, meeting them for the first time.

“Something I do remember feeling nervous about – I remember getting my mum to call another [school] mum to find out which uniform, whether my friends would be going in their winter uniform or summer one. I was really worried about turning up in summer, and everyone still wearing their winter uniform.” See the other adorable celebrity throwbacks here!

