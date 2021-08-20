A Place in the Sun's Jasmine Harman inspires fans with 10-year body transformation message The Channel 4 favourite had an inspiring message for fans

Jasmine Harman is a wonderful advocate for body confidence and loving the skin you're in. The A Place in the Sun presenter, 45, delighted fans on Friday when she shared an amazing throwback from 2011 when she was "over two stone lighter".

The Channel 4 star was seen rocking a military-style Karen Millen dress, gazing out into the distance as she posed with one hand on her hip.

But it was Jasmine's inspiring words that really captured her Instagram followers' attention, with the star insisting that "perfection doesn't exist".

She wrote: "10 years younger. Over 2 stone lighter. But I never really looked like this. "Perfect" images are almost always either retouched or filtered.

"Even then, I had body image and confidence issues. #perfectiondoesntexist. The best we can hope for is self-acceptance and self-love.

"I've kept this dress in my wardrobe for years thinking maybe one day I'll fit into it again!!! #nevergonnahappen #throwbackthursday #bodypositive #selfconfidence #bodypositivity #selflove #loveyourself #photoshoot #itsnotreal."

Jasmine shared an empowering post

Fans loved Jasmine's wise words and took to the comments section to praise the mother-of-two for encouraging self-acceptance and body confidence.

One wrote: "You always look terrific, and radiantly healthy, but more importantly, you seem very warm, intelligent and with real heart" while another shared: "Great picture and inspiring comments about getting self-acceptance and self-love, Jasmine". A third shared: "Stunning then and now".

The A Place in the Sun presenter recently shared a radiant beach snap

We have to agree – Jasmine looks absolutely radiant, no matter the decade.

Jasmine is fresh from a trip to Cyprus for A Place in the Sun filming, and had time for a quick pit stop at the beach. Sharing a glowing swimsuit snap, the TV star posed in front of the deep blue sea, rocking a zebra print one-piece and a straw hat.

Jasmine credits her gorgeous glow and boundless energy to switching to a vegan diet a few years ago, which she says has done wonders for her health.

Jasmine has barely changed in 10 years!

She previously told Your Healthy Living: "I don’t think I would have coped as well with the last four years of interrupted sleep (as a mum of small children who don’t like sleeping) without the energy boost I get from my vegan diet.

"I lost all my baby weight much sooner after my second pregnancy (as a vegan). I was back in my jeans after two to three weeks! My skin is much more naturally glowing and youthful."

