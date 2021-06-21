A Place in the Sun's Jasmine Harman shares breathtaking wedding photo - fans react The TV star got married in 2009

Jasmine Harman and her husband Jon Boast celebrated their 12th wedding anniversary over the weekend. To mark the occasion, the A Place in the Sun presenter shared a stunning photo of their nuptials on Instagram – and fans couldn't help but comment.

SEE: A Place In The Sun stars' wedding photos: Laura Hamilton, Jasmine Harman, Jonnie Irwin, more

The TV star and cameraman Jon both had huge grins on their faces in the candid black-and-white snap. Jasmine was wearing a beautiful silk ivory wedding dress with a square neckline and embellished straps, which she paired with drop earrings and a flowing veil.

"Happy Anniversary to my darling Hubby. So lucky to have you by my side. Love you Always and Forever. #weddinganniversary #12years #soulmate @jboasty_dop @weddingphotojournalist," she wrote and tagged five-star hotel Great Fosters.

Loading the player...

WATCH: 10 of the most spectacular HELLO! exclusive weddings

Delighted with the photo, fans rushed to congratulate Jasmine and Jon on their wedding anniversary. "Happy wedding Anniversary both you look stunning xx," commented one, and another added: "Jasmine, you are absolutely beautiful."

MORE: Wedding rules during coronavirus: What are the rules before 19 July?

READ: Wedding guest outfit ideas for summer 2021: From floral dresses to chic jumpsuits and pastel trouser suits

The couple tied the knot on 19 June 2009, and she pointed out in 2020: "I admit I did not know until this year that we share our anniversary with a very important day in history: Juneteenth is the day the last slaves in Texas were emancipated in 1865. Even more reason to celebrate."

Jasmine Harman celebrated her 12th wedding anniversary over the weekend

Jasmine has previously opened up about the moment she met Jon for the first time, which happened while they were both working on the show.

She told The Mirror: "We went out dancing one night that weekend and I like a man who's not afraid to make a fool of himself on a dance floor. He was just so much fun and I guess I fell in love." How sweet!

The couple met on A Place in the Sun

Although they dated for five years before getting married, and now share children Albion and Joy, Jasmine also noted that it wasn't exactly love at first sight. "It wasn't love at first sight, but a slow burner," she told the Express online.

"We definitely weren't each other's types. We basically got thrown together in this amazing experience."

RELATED: England WAGs: see their showstopping wedding dresses and engagement rings

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.