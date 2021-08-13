A Place in the Sun's Jasmine Harman shares rare photo with husband on sentimental date Jasmine and her husband Jon met on A Place in the Sun

Jasmine Harman had a special date night with her husband Jon Boast on Thursday and shared the sweet moment with her fans.

RELATED: A Place In The Sun stars' wedding photos: Laura Hamilton, Jasmine Harman, Jonnie Irwin, more

Posing for a selfie next to Jon dressed in a black and yellow floral dress, the A Place In the Sun star explained: "17 & a half years later, we are back in the same restaurant where we had our first date!!! @jboasty_dop #pizza #firstdate #almuñecar #marriedlife #loveyou #soulmate."

The photo was met with an outpouring of love from her followers, who wrote: "Ah that is so lovely. Enjoy," and: "Congratulations to you both."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jasmine Harman unveils vegan living room

The couple met while they were both working on A Place in the Sun with Jon as a cameraman and Jasmine as a presenter.

Jasmine previously revealed it was during a night out on the town that she knew he was The One. She told The Mirror: "We went out dancing one night that weekend and I like a man who's not afraid to make a fool of himself on a dance floor. He was just so much fun and I guess I fell in love." How sweet!

The couple began dating 17 years ago

However, despite admitting he wooed her with her moves, Jasmine also noted that it wasn't exactly love at first sight. "It wasn't love at first sight, but a slow burner," she told the Express online.

PHOTOS: A Place In The Sun hosts' jaw-dropping homes: Laura Hamilton, Danni Menzies, Jasmine Harman and more

READ: 12 best pink wedding dresses 2021: From rose gold to blush, sparkly champagne coloured & more

"We definitely weren't each other's types. We basically got thrown together in this amazing experience."

They tied the knot in 2009 and soon welcomed two adorable children, a son named Albion and a daughter, Joy.

Jasmine and Jon got married in 2009

To celebrate their 12th wedding anniversary in June, the presenter shared a stunning photo of their nuptials on Instagram. The couple both had huge grins on their faces in the candid black-and-white snap, and Jasmine looked beautiful in a silk ivory wedding dress with a square neckline and embellished straps.

"Happy Anniversary to my darling Hubby. So lucky to have you by my side. Love you Always and Forever. #weddinganniversary #12years #soulmate @jboasty_dop @weddingphotojournalist," she wrote and tagged five-star hotel Great Fosters.

MORE: A Place in the Sun's Jasmine Harman shares breathtaking wedding photo - fans react

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.