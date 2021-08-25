Downton Abbey star Maggie Smith's next major movie is out sooner than you think The actress has been busy filming in recent months…

Downton Abbey fans are waiting patiently for the second film, which is currently in production. But luckily, fans will get a chance to see one of the stars of the period drama in another highly-anticipated movie very soon.

Dame Maggie Smith will be appearing as part of an ensemble cast for upcoming festive film, A Boy Called Christmas, which is due out in November. The movie, which has been adapted from the children's book of the same name by Matt Haigh, tells the story of a young boy who sets out on a journey to find his father.

"The original story of Father Christmas is re-imagined in Gil Kenan's live action A Boy Called Christmas," reads the synopsis. "An ordinary young boy called Nikolas sets out on an extraordinary adventure into the snowy north in search of his father who is on a quest to discover the fabled village of the elves, Elfhelm.

"Taking with him a headstrong reindeer called Blitzen and a loyal pet mouse, Nikolas soon meets his destiny in this magical, comic and endearing story that proves nothing is impossible."

Other big names are set to star in the film alongside Maggie including Harry Potter and Bridget Jones star Jim Broadbent, Sally Hawkins (Paddington), Toby Jones, Michiel Huisman, Bridesmaids star Kristen Wiig, Stephen Merchant (The Office, Extras) and Henry Lawfull as lead star, Nikolas.

Maggie Smith in A Boy Called Christmas

Meanwhile, Maggie is currently shooting scenes for the upcoming sequel to the Downton Abbey film, despite initial fears that her character might have died at the end of the first film.

Julian Fellowes, the writer and creator behind the period drama, previously discussed whether the Dowager would return, and whether her last words in the first movie were an implication of her death. The writer assured in an interview with Empire last year: "We should remember that at the end of the film, Maggie was by no means dead."

However, Julian also hinted that the decision was yet to be made: "You imagine Violet is on her way out, but that decision hasn't been reached."

