Nicola Coughlan has proven herself to be an underrated fashion queen, always willing to step outside of the box with her silhouettes and styles.

Her new look, however, will have you wondering whether you're even looking at the same person and almost make you do a double take.

The actress shared a picture on her Instagram from a publicity shoot she did, for which she wore a shimmery silver button-down with floral detailing on it.

However, it's her face that really sealed the deal, as she wore much sharper make-up than usual, with an intense cat eye and smoky shadow.

Even her hair was styled and lightly coiffed away from her forehead in a more avant-garde and high fashion manner.

The Derry Girls star felt the same, as she simply captioned the photo with an alien head emoji, clearly feeling a little extra-terrestrial with a look that's out of this world.

The Bridgerton star looked almost unrecognizable

Fans were seriously impressed with Nicola's new look, including Bridgerton co-star Phoebe Dynevor, who dropped a like.

One of her followers commented, "You look wonderful, Nicola," with another saying, "Fresh out the box stunning!" Many others let exclamations of "Wow!" loose in the comments as well.

This isn't the first time the actress has experimented with heavier and sharper make-up, however, with her recent BAFTAs look being the first that comes to mind.

Nicola attended the 2021 BAFTAs in a show-stopping custom Valentino gown, featuring puff sleeves and a huge hoop skirt.

The actress is not immune to making major style statements

Her face contrasted with the entire look and stood out on its own, as she rocked a shocking blue eye with minimal make-up all over and a slicked back 'do.

Wonder what the London ton would think, seeing Penelope Featherington (aka Lady Whistledown) in glamorous looks like these. We think they'd be just as amazed.

