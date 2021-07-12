Nicola Coughlan excites Bridgerton fans with new picture

Nicola Coughlan is creating a bit of buzz in the London Ton with her latest picture, and it’s nothing but good.

The Bridgerton star posted a photo to her Instagram that got fans of the show excited and still managed to display her cool personal aesthetic.

WATCH: Bridgerton season two announcement

The actress shared a picture of herself with Bridgerton co-star Luke Newton as they wore similar sweatshirts in opposing palettes of black and white with sunglasses as they showed off their swag.

“A little birdie told us it was #Polin week so here’s a little something,” she wrote in the caption for the black and white photo, referencing the ship name for their characters, Penelope and Colin.

The two stars shared a picture to jump on the fan worship bandwagon

Fans of the show and the ship were ecstatic about their favorite characters coming together like this, leaving comments like, "Ahhhhh!!! This fandom lives because of you!!" and "POLIIIIIN" and also "I can't believe you're giving the fandom all of this content!! Already made my week."

The Derry Girls star plays the role of Penelope Featherington on the show who (spoiler alert) was revealed to be Lady Whistledown at the end of the show's first season.

Luke plays the role of Colin Bridgerton, the third son of the central family, who is close friends with Penelope and is largely unaware of the feelings she harbors for him. The two are close friends off-set and have posted photos like this before to ignite the Polin fandom.

The two have displayed their affinity for the Polin fandom before

She recently shared another photo of the two during filming for the show's second season, where she hugged him as they smiled for the camera, captioning it, "Polin: Year Two," with a bee emoji.

The picture elicited another strong reaction, with the official Netflix UK Instagram page writing, "the people would like to see it!!!!" and the Shondaland official account commenting, "Romancing My Heart" with a heart and bee emoji.

