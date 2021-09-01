Netflix will premiere all 180 episode of Seinfeld for fans We can't wait!

Netflix may have lost Friends but it seems to have gained something equally as exciting in return - every single episode of Seinfeld!

The iconic US comedy, created by Larry David and Jerry Seinfeld, will drop on the streaming service on 1 October 2021, the first time that all 180 episodes will be available on one service.

Seinfeld has been tied up in a deal with Hulu but their deal ended in June 2021, allowing Netflix to get their hands on the iconic series.

MORE: Meet Grace and Frankie star Martin Sheen's very famous family

Loading the player...

WATCH: Seinfeld trailer for Netflix

"It’s the best comedy series of all time. A little dated in some spots (particularly early seasons) but not bad at all," commented one fan as others questioned whether they should get into the series.

"Best show ever. I love the last episode too. Don’t fight me," joked another fan.

MORE: Netflix's You season three reveals first trailer and release date - and it's sooner than you think!

MORE: Netflix confirms Cobra Kai's future after season four

The series originally ran between 1989 and 1998, and followed a fictionalized version of comedian Jerry Seinfeld's life and the lives of his three best friends, George Costanza (Jason Alexander), former girlfriend Elaine Benes (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), and neighbor across the hall Cosmo Kramer (Michael Richards).

Seinfeld ran between 1989 and 1998

The show won an Emmy and Golden Globe for best comedy show, and the SAG Award for best comedy ensemble three times in a row, as as well as a Peabody Award in 1993.

Jerry has gone on to become one of the world's mosrt accomplished comedians, launching the webseries Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee in 2012 and winning over 20 Emmys for his work and four Grammy awards.

Jerry and his wife Jessica are also good friends with Gwyneth Paltrow and husband Brad Falchuk, and they helped to host a rehearsal dinner ahead of their intimate wedding in 2020.

The Seinfelds' seaside mansion in the Hamptons, which they bought from singer Billy Joel for $32 million, boasts 12 acres of oceanfront property.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.