Will there be a second season of Netflix's Clickbait? Here's everything we know about the future of the drama

There's only one show that everyone seems to be talking about right now and that's Clickbait on Netflix.

The eight-part series, which follows the kidnapping of a man and the subsequent ransom video released by his captors, has had audiences glued to their sofas, desperate to find out who is behind it all - and they recently got their answers in the show's shocking finale.

But will the series be back for a second season? Find out here…

WATCH: Check out the trailer for Netflix drama Clickbait

While it's not been officially confirmed by Netflix whether the series will return for another instalment, we have our fingers crossed - and it seems that the stars of the series do too.

In an interview with Metro, Adrian Grenier and Betty Gabriel spoke about the prospect of a second season. "This could go on for a long time," the Devil Wears Prada actor said. "I mean I think it's gonna keep fragmenting out, becoming more complex and more interesting. So yeah, season two, I'm there!"

His co-star added: "I personally feel like you could spend an entire season exploring each character."

Both Adrian Grenier and Betty Gabriel have expressed interest in a second season

Meanwhile, series creator Tony Ayres has teased that he has "ideas for a season two and three". In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, he said that despite being billed as a limited series, he would "love" to bring the show back for more episodes.

Did you see the ending coming?

Do you want more episodes? Season one concluded with (and spoiler alert ahead for those who still have to watch the finale) the discovery that Simon (Daniel Henshall) is the one holding Nick captive as he mistakenly believes he caused the death of his sister, Sarah (Taylor Ferguson) who killed herself after entering an online relationship with Nick.

However, it was never Nick talking to Sarah but his assistant Dawn, who had been using Nick's photo and details to catfish young women on dating apps. As a result, many women all thought they were in a serious relationship with Nick.

After being released by Simon, Nick ran to Dawn's house to confront her but ended up meeting his death at the hands of her husband, Ed, who wanted to protect Dawn. However, the pair don't get away with the crime – Dawn eventually gets arrested and Ed takes his own life.

