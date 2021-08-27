Netflix's new limited series, Clickbait, has generated plenty of talk online with high praise coming from fans and critics alike. The show is currently sitting comfortably in the Netflix top ten trending titles and it seems audiences have already ripped through the eight episodes, only to be "mind blown" by the ending.

So what's the finale of Clickbait all about? Here's what we know, but warning! Spoilers ahead...

WATCH: Netflix's Clickbait - official trailer

The synopsis for the show reads: "Nick Brewer is a loving father, husband, and brother, who one day suddenly and mysteriously disappears.

"A video appears on the internet of the badly beaten Nick holding a card that says 'I abuse women. At 5 million views, I die'. Is this a threat or confession? Or both? As his sister and wife rush to find and save him, they uncover a side of Nick they didn't know existed."

Fans of Clickbait will know that Nick was abducted by two men: Simon and Daryl, after Simon identified Nick as the man who had been talking his sister, Sarah, online in heated chats shortly before her suicide. However, it then becomes evident that Nick was framed as he was never talking to Sarah.

So who was? It turns out that admin assistant and colleague, Dawn, had been using Nick's details to liaise with and catfish young women online. As a result, many women all thought they were in a serious relationship with Nick.

After much back-and-forth, Dawn was outed and Nick was determined to get revenge. He ran to Dawn's house to confront her, but ended up meeting his death at the hands of her husband, Ed, who wanted to protect Dawn. However, the pair don't get away with the crime – Dawn eventually gets arrested and Ed takes his own life.

Fans have been taking to social media to give their verdict and it's safe to say they did not see the twist coming. One person said: "#Clickbait on Netflix is a must watch! I'm usually pretty good on guessing mysteries but the fact that I got it wrong I'm thoroughly surprised. It's definitely not who you think it is. Overall excellent plot!!

A second tweeted: "#Clickbait on Netflix is so, so good! Every episode really freaking me out. The ending was, seriously unexpected. A lot of plot twisting. Those who enjoyed cybercrime and murder mystery, go and watch this!" Meanwhile a third simply said: "Just finished binge watching #Clickbait on Netflix and wow that was not an ending I was expecting."

