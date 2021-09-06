Vera fans devastated for the same reason after episode two Brenda Blethyn recently reprised her iconic role

Fans were overjoyed earlier this month when Vera returned to screens for a brand new series. However, it was bittersweet for viewers as they were gutted to learn that series 11 has now temporarily come to an end.

Like many shows, the ITV murder mystery drama suffered production complications as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, therefore the new season will air in two parts, with four more episodes airing next year.

Upon hearing the news that Sunday's episode was the last for the foreseeable future, many took to social media stating they were "gutted" to not have an episode next week. One asked: "Seriously? Can't be? Only 2 episodes?? Nooooooooo please tell me that's a joke @BrendaBlethyn #Vera."

WATCH: Vera returns to ITV for series 11

Another echoed this feeling, writing on Twitter: "Noooooo you can't do that. I've looked forward to it for soooo long. It's finished before it started… come back Vera." A third said: "I don't know if I can wait that long!" as a fourth added: "Gutted [there's] only two. But usual quality none the less. Missed Kenny though!"

Like the former series of Vera, the new season will focus on four new investigations for DCI Vera to get stuck into, all taking place within the picturesque Northumbria landscape. The lead character is known for her scruffy and no-nonsense attitude to work; unconventional to some, but no less brilliant.

Vera returns for four more episodes next year

The series saw the return of Brenda Blethyn as the titular character, while the first episode also welcomed Kenny Doughty, who plays Detective Sergeant Aiden Healy – Vera's work partner.

Chatting ahead of the drama's return, Brenda told ITV: "I'm really looking forward to working on the next series of Vera. The safety of all personnel is always at the forefront of production, and with all the extra COVID precautions in place we will relish creating and delivering six cracking new episodes."

