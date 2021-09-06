Vigil fans share major theory on unexpected character – and we think they might be right Are you watching the BBC drama?

Vigil on BBC aired its third episode on Sunday evening, providing many more twists and turns in the investigation into Craig Burke's murder.

Although we found out plenty of information about potential suspects, including coxswain Elliot Glover, there was another unexpected character that viewers are suspicious of.

Taking to social media, fans were in agreement that Chef Jackie Hamilton on board HMS Vigil, played by Anita Vettesse, was someone to keep an eye on.

One person said: "I think the apparent chef will be coming to the attention of DCI Silva. #Vigil." Another wrote: "I think that chef has got something to do with what's going on #Vigil."

Meanwhile a third tweeted: "We have cottoned on straight away to the nervous-looking chef. She's put something dodgy in the tea or on the cellophane mug cover - you heard it first here!"

During the episode, Jackie stood out to viewers and detective Amy Silva (Suranne Jones) when she was overcome with emotion during the memorial service for Martin Compston's character, Craig. Given the line of inquiry is now pursuing a death from poison rather than an overdose or head injury as previously thought, it certainly provides the possibility that the chef could be involved.

Coxswain Elliot Glover has also been thrown into the mix as a potential suspect

However, another person thrown into the mix during the third instalment was coxswain Elliot Glover (Shaun Evans) who seemingly has some secrets to hide.

Audiences learned he was in fact having an affair with Vigil's medical officer, Lt Tiffany Docherty (Anjli Mohindra). The pair could be seen embracing in a photo which was on the phone belonging to Craig Burke – freeing up the possibility that Craig was blackmailing the couple.

In addition, we also learned that a set of drugs tests for the crew were tampered with after Vigil's previous missle-maintenence stop in Florida, where two contractors were found dead in the harbour. It transpires that Craig knew about the cover up, so is this motive for murder? One thing's for certain, there are plenty of layers to the story. Roll on Sunday!

