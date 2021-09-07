Netflix releases trailer for Jake Gyllenhaal's new thriller The Guilty - and it looks incredible We can't wait to watch this!

The first trailer for Jake Gyllenhaal's new Netflix thriller has dropped - and wow, does it look intense!

Landing on the streaming site on 1 October 2021, The Guilty sees the Oscar nominee play a 911 call operator who finds himself hellbent on hunting down a kidnapper after answering an emergency call from a mother who has been abducted. Check out the trailer below!

WATCH: Jake Gyllenhaal's new Netflix thriller The Guilty looks incredible

According to the official synopsis, The Guilty "takes place over the course of a single morning in a 911 dispatch call center. Call operator Joe Baylor tries to save a caller in grave danger—but he soon discovers that nothing is as it seems, and facing the truth is the only way out".

Similar to the 2013 Tom Hardy film Locke, it's believed that Jake's character is the only one seen on-screen throughout the film's 89-minute run time . According to Slashfilm, the 40-year-old actor shot the movie at the height of the coronavirus pandemic in Los Angeles in a walled-off set and with little to no contact with anyone else in the cast.

Jake plays a 911 emergency call operator in the new thriller

However, the film does feature voice roles from a number of other A-list actors, including Ethan Hawke, Peter Sarsgaard, Riley Keough, Paul Dano and Byron Bowers.

A remake of a 2018 Danish film of the same name, the film has been directed by Antoine Fuqua, who also helmed a number of other Jake Gyllenhaal movies, including Training Day, The Equalizer and Southpaw. The screenplay was written by True Detective series creator Nic Pizzolatto.

Viewers couldn't contain their excitement for the new movie after Jake shared it on his Instagram page. One commented: "This looks insane, can't wait to see this." Another echoed this, writing: "I'm excited to watch!" and a third simply said: "I just know this is going to be GOOD."

