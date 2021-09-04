Tom Ellis and Lauren German tease major Lucifer season 6 changes

Lucifer fans were over the moon when it was revealed they'd get one final season of the hit show.

Now, show star Tom Ellis has revealed what fans can expect from season six, and admitted that he had "made peace" with the show ending after season five.

"We thought Season 5 was the end, so in a sense, mentally, I made peace, kind of, with the fact that we've gone full circle with this story," shared the actor, who stars as the titular character.

But then he revealed the showrunners were able to "break it down" and have found "somewhere we've never been before, especially performing the character of Lucifer".

"There was a dynamic that I'd not touched on before and how it echoed Lucifer's feelings of abandonment in the first 5 seasons. Season 6 holds up because it was an opportunity for every character in their own way to say goodbye properly, and that never really happens," he told TV Guide.

Lauren German, who plays Lucifer's love Chloe, added that fans "are going to like how it ends", and that "every character has these sort of eye-opening adventures and epiphanies".

Chloe and Lucifer's fates remain up in the air

"The writers and Tom did such a beautiful job bringing everything together. I think people are going to see so many different layers," she added.

Lucifer bosses confirmed that the show will be coming back for one extra - and final - season with a tweet In June that read: "The devil made us do it. #Lucifer will return for a sixth and final season. Like, FINAL final."

The plot of season six remains firmly under wraps for now, but showrunners Joe Henderson and Idly Modrovich have revealed that having the extra episodes have given them the opportunity to "really explore how our characters end up where they ended up".

Tom Ellis, Lauren German and D.B. Woodside will all return in season six

Fans last saw God (played by Dennis Haysbert) returning to Earth to repair his broken relationship with his children, Lucifer and Amenadiel (D.B. Woodside) before announcing his retirement, sparking a competition between Lucifer and his evil twin, Michael (also played by Tom).

But in the epic season finale, Michael killed Chloe which forced Lucifer to visit Heaven to revive Chloe - which killed Lucifer in the process. But, in a shock twist, he was resurrected and returned as the new God.

Lucifer season 6 will return on 10 September on Netflix

