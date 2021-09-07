Money Heist fans 'heartbroken' following death of major character Spoilers ahead for season five part one of the Netflix show

Money Heist returned to Netflix earlier this week for the first part of the fifth and final season – and it certainly didn't hold back on the explosive storylines.

MORE: Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan speaks out on series two shutdown reports

Fans have been taking to social media in large numbers to give their verdict on the new episodes, and it seems many have been left devastated by the death of a major character. Warning! Spoilers ahead...

Loading the player...

WATCH: Are you watching Netflit's Money Heist?

Season five part one consisted of 13 gripping episodes, but it was one moment towards the end that got everyone talking – the death of Tokyo. Tokyo (played by Úrsula Corberó) began the series alongside her fellow robbers still held in the Bank of Spain hiding from the Spanish army.

However, towards the end, Tokyo, who served as the show's narrator, Denver (Jaime Lorente) and Manila (Belén Cuesta) had to split away from the other robbers in order to escape the attack from government forces. It was this breaking up of the group that resulted in Tokyo becoming vulnerable when under attack.

After being severely injured, she told Denver and Manila to escape without her as she sacrificed herself. Upon being found by Gandía and his army, Tokyo flashed her enemy a smile to signify she was wearing an active grenade before being shot – blowing herself and the others up in the process.

MORE: Viewers all had same surprised reaction to Afterlife of the Party

MORE: Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez makes surprising announcement following move to Manchester

Part two of season five is out later this year

Fans were naturally shocked when Tokyo died, and expressed their devastation on social media. One person said: "End of Tokyo is heartbreaking... #moneyheist" as a second wrote: "Not me bawling my eyes out because money heist really killed my Tokyo."

A third echoed the sadness, tweeting: "The saddest moment in whole series of #MoneyHeist is TOKYO Death" while a fourth added: "Watched all of Money Heist last night. I'm saying, I shed a couple tears when Tokyo went out."

Fans of Money Heist, which is also referred to as La Casa de Papel, can look forward to more episodes as season five is not quite finished yet. Part two of the fifth season is due to return to Netflix in December.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.