Netflix's latest movie offering comes in the form Afterlife of the Party, a comedy-drama about party-loving Cassie whose big birthday night out ends up being her last alive.

The film, starring Victoria Justice, has received generally high praise from fans, but many were surprised by their emotion while watching.

Taking to social media to give their verdict, one person wrote: "Damn I watched this Afterlife of the Party movie on Netflix thinking it was going to be fun… and I literally cried the entire time #AfterlifeOfTheParty."

WATCH: Netflix's new film, Afterlife of the Party - official trailer

A second agreed, tweeting: "I cried like a baby while watching it. I wasn't expecting to like it as much as I did. The characters are really well developed in a short time. It's pretty rare for a Netflix movie. #AfterlifeOfTheParty."

Many others were also taken back by the sad parts, despite the film being branded a light-hearted comedy about getting a second chance at righting your wrongs. "I did not expect to cry like I did," said another user on Twitter, adding: "This movie might not be for everyone but damn it I loved it. #AfterlifeOfTheParty."

A fourth, meanwhile, said: "I didn't expect #afterlifeoftheparty to hit like that," along with a crying-face emoji.

Have you watched the new Netflix film?

The synopsis for the movie reads: "A social butterfly experiences the biggest party foul of all… dying during her birthday week. To her surprise, she's given a second chance to right her wrongs on Earth by reconnecting with loved ones, and most importantly, prove that she’s worthy enough to get into the big VIP room in the sky."

Appearing alongside Victoria is Midori Francis who plays Cassie's best friend Lisa. The pair had a big falling out on the night of Cassie's death, but ends up being able to see her ghost when Cassie returns.

Also among the cast is British actress Robyn Scott, who plays guardian angel, Val, while Timothy Renouf, Adam Garcia, Gloria Garcia and Spencer Sutherland also star.

