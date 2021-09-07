Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez makes surprising announcement following move to Manchester The 27-year-old will open up about her relationship with the footballer

Cristiano Ronaldo and his family are making some exciting changes. Not only has the footballer transferred to Manchester, where he will play again for Manchester United, but Georgina Rodriguez, his girlfriend of five years, is launching her own reality TV show on Netflix.

The 27-year-old made the surprising announcement on Monday night, sharing a promotional picture of her new project, titled I am Georgina, which showed her in bed eating pizza.

"NETFLIX #SoyGeorgina. Very soon my reality is coming to Netflix. I'm excited for you to see it. How exciting!" she wrote alongside it.

The show will see Ronaldo tell the story of how he and Georgina met, revealing that "it was a split-second moment".

Georgina announced her new reality TV show on Monday

"It was a split-second moment. I never thought it would be that big as to fall in love with her, I really didn't expect it," he says in the new production.

"Georgina is the woman I am totally in love with."

The former store worker also admits that her life changed the second she met him in Italy.

Georgina and Cristiano met in 2016

"I am 27 and five years ago my life changed," she says.

Alvaro Diaz, the director of entertainment for Netflix Spain, spoke about the new show and revealed that I Am Georgina will tell the incredible story of how the couple, who share daughter Alana, met.

"Georgina is totally honest and recognises in the documentary that her life changed from having nothing to absolutely everything.

"I Am Georgina has a strong aspirational component. Georgina went from selling luxury to being gifted it and showing it off on the red carpet," he told Spanish media.

"She was a normal young woman whose life changed dramatically one day. She was leaving work one day and crossed paths with the love of her life. Who has not dreamed of that?"