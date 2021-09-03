Spencer star Kristen Stewart reveals she received royal insider information for new movie The biopic premiered at Venice Film Festival on Friday

Kristen Stewart has opened up about her experience portraying Diana, Princess of Wales, in the highly-anticipated film Spencer.

The royal biopic debuted to rave reviews at the Venice film festival on Friday, which was followed by a press conference, during which the 31-year-old actress revealed she given information from royal insiders about the reality of Diana's day-to-day life.

"The movie doesn't offer any new information," she said. "It doesn't profess to know anything. It imagines a feeling. I think my impression can only be my own. But Diana was a woman who wanted people to come together and I think that this movie's ambition is to bridge gaps."

The Twilight star continued: "We had royal advisers, we had people to tell us all the things that you couldn't know as an outsider. The stage that we depict in the film is a true unravelling."

She added that she felt Diana was "born with" an undeniable quality that made her fascinating to others. "I just think that we haven't had very many of those people throughout history."

Kristen with Spencer director Pablo Larrain at the Venice Film Festival

Directed by Chilean filmmaker Pablo Larrain and written by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight, Spencer is set over a crucial weekend in Princess Diana's life six years before her tragic death in 1997, aged 36. Taking place at the Sandringham estate in Norfolk, it imagines what might have happened over those few days, as Diana spent her final Christmas with the Royal family before ending her marriage to Prince Charles.

The synopsis for the film reads: "December 1991: The Prince and Princess of Wales' marriage has long since grown cold. Though rumours of affairs and a divorce abound, peace is ordained for the Christmas festivities at Sandringham Estate. There's eating and drinking, shooting and hunting. Diana knows the game. This year, things will be a whole lot different."

Along with Kristen, the biopic will also star Timothy Spall, Sally Hawkins and Sean Harris and will be released in UK cinemas later this year. A release date of 5 November 2021 has been set for the US.

