Good Morning Britain interrupted on-air after 'accident' startles presenters The presenters soon saw the funny side

Good Morning Britain was interrupted during Wednesday's episode after a camera operator had a small accident, leaving the presenters looking startled.

MORE: GMB stars' luxury homes: Kate Garraway, Ben Shephard and more

Ben Shephard and Susanna Reid had introduced Kevin Maguire, Andrew Pierce and Dr Hilary Jones to discuss the recent rise of coronavirus-related deaths when suddenly a loud crash could be heard in the background, which prompted the presenters to look concerned.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Piers Morgan's wife Celia Walden jokes about star's return to show

Susanna asked: "Are we okay on camera four?" before Ben added "She's okay!" Taking the moment in their stride, the team went on to joke about the camera operator getting a close-up shot of Dr Hilary. Ben quipped: "Moving to get Hilary's close up that's what it is. Never come off Hilary's close-up!"

Later in the episode, the TV stars addressed the slip-up again with Susanna saying: "I'd just like to point out, Catherine on camera four is absolutely fine."

Ben explained further, "I'm not sure what was dropped," adding wittily: "It was a drama! She didn't have Hilary in the close-up and she knows that's a sackable offence. She rushed to get Dr Hilary in place."

MORE: Ben Shephard delights fans with stunning photo of wife Annie during idyllic staycation

MORE: Ben Shephard admits to crying 'so much' on air for sweet reason

The presenters soon saw the funny side

Ben and Susanna are back on the ITV flagship show after a summer break which saw Ben and his family take a lovely trip to Devon.

The father-of-two shared a number of images from their time in Salcombe alongside his wife, Annie, and their two sons Jack and Sam. One picture shared on the TV presenter's Instagram was of his wife of 17 years enjoying their coastal break.

In the caption, the Good Morning Britain host remarked: "She may look great in a wet suit and hard helmet coasteering - but she scrubs up ok out of the water too! Mrs S may not have had her @fortnums flask but the @salcombegin was on tap!"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.