Is Impeachment: American Crime Story coming to the UK? The new season landed in the States this week

Impeachment: American Crime Story is the TV show everyone is talking about right now. The third season in Ryan Murphy's anthology collection tells the famous story of former US President Bill Clinton and his Impeachment trial following his affair with White House intern Monica Lewinsky.

MORE: Kaley Cuoco teases first look at Flight Attendant season two

The show, which comes after the success of Ryan's The People vs OJ Simpson and The Assassination of Gianni Versace, stars Beanie Feldstein as Monica and Clive Owen as Bill and lands on the FX channel in the US this week.

But fans in the UK are just as eager to watch the show, so how can they tune in? Here's what we know…

Loading the player...

WATCH: American Crime Story season three releases teaser trailer

Is Impeachment: American Crime Story coming to the UK?

There's currently no word on Impeachment coming to the UK. However, there's good news. The first two seasons of American Crime Story aired on BBC Two after they aired Stateside, so there's a strong possibility the third instalment will follow a similar pattern.

MORE: Mary Fitzgerald spills secrets about Selling Sunset seasons four and five

MORE: Netflix releases trailer for Jake Gyllenhaal's new thriller The Guilty - and it looks incredible

Beanie Feldstein plays Monica Lewinsky

When can UK fans expect Impeach: American Crime Story?

If Impeachment does come to the UK, it's likely that TV fans won't have to wait long. The first season, which focused on the 1994 trial of OJ Simpson after he was arrested and charged for murder following the death of his ex-wife Nicole Brown and their neighbour, Ron Goldman, aired on the BBC in the same month it was released in America.

Season two focused on the shooting of fashion designer Gianni Versace, who was killed by Andrew Cunanan in Miami in 1997. The Assassination of Gianni Versace aired on BBC a month after it premiered in America – so it's looking positive for an autumn release of series three in the UK.

MORE: Michael Schumacher's wife Corinna shares heartbreaking details of racing legend's fall

Clive Owen plays President Bill Clinton

Who stars in Impeachment: American Crime Story?

Impeachment has a stellar cast and, judging by the trailer, looks like a fascinating watch. Starring as Monica is Booksmart actress Beanie Feldstein while Clive Owen plays the former president. Sarah Paulson also stars, taking on the role of Lewinsky's close confidante, Linda Tripp, while The Sopranos star Edie Flaco plays Hillary Clinton.

Monica Lewinsky herself played a big part in the production of the TV series and served as executive producer. Ryan Murphy, who almost pulled the plug on the project, insisted Monica be involved in the re-telling of her own story.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, he told Monica: "Nobody should tell your story but you, and it's kind of gross if they do. If you want to produce it with me, I would love that; but you should be the producer and you should make all the goddamn money."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.