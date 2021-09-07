Mary Fitzgerald spills secrets about Selling Sunset seasons four and five Are you excited for the return of the hit Netflix show?

Mary Fitzgerald has teased fans with secrets about the brand-new series of Selling Sunset ahead of its return this autumn.

The hit Netflix show follows the lives of a team of gorgeous, savvy real estate agents at The Oppenheim Group, who sell luxury properties to the super rich and famous in sunny Los Angeles.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Mary took part in a Q&A, answering fans' questions from whether she still gets on with co-star Christine Quinn, to what she really thinks about her good friend Chrishell Stause dating their boss and Mary's ex-boyfriend Jason Oppenheim.

One fan asked, "Are you friends with Christine?" to which Mary replied: "I can't give too much away, but will say we aren't as close as we used to be… Gonna have to watch S4 & S5 to see why!"

From Mary's newfound assertiveness to Christine's quick wit and sharp tongue which can be as sharp as her trademark Louboutin's, we can only imagine what's in store for these fan favourites.

There's still hope for peace and catching a glimpse of a new diamond though! When fans asked Mary how her husband Romain Bonnet, who is 13 years junior but no pushover, was feeling since some co-stars queried how happy Mary could be with a moissanite (not diamond) gemstone engagement ring, Mary replied breezily.

"Is Romain still mad about the ring thing?" one fan followed up with. "No LOL," Mary wrote. "I've been upgraded to a stunning new diamond. He still doesn't agree with the original comment, but he's over it and we've all moved on."

"What can we expect in the new seasons of Selling Sunset?" another asked. "New agents, relationship changes, epic houses & lots of drama!" Mary teased.

Perhaps the new agent is Nicole, Mary's friend and colleague at The Oppenheim Group who officiated her beautiful wedding to Romain during series three. Mary previously told HELLO!: "I would love for Nicole to join. She's one of the top agents in our office. She does a lot of business and is one of our best friends. She's beautiful and funny."

Meanwhile speaking of "lots of drama" another fan asked, "How do you really feel about Jason and Chrishell?"

"I REALLY truly love them together!!" Mary wrote alongside a photo of herself and Romain in a helicopter with Jason and Chrishell. "I couldn't be happier for them and love seeing two of my closest friends making each other so happy. "

Another fan brought up the touchy subject of favouritism, asking: "How do you feel that your co-workers think Jason shows favouritism towards you?" Taking it all in good humour, Mary replied: "LOL I work my ass off and have my own clients, I earn additional client referrals because of my good work."

Fans don't need to worry about Mary caving under pressure; she has already assured HELLO! that she would never consider leaving the show: "I think I would always be a part of it. It's almost all positive for me." She added: "The show has just created opportunities for me that wouldn't have otherwise existed. And it's just a really fun moment in our lives that we can all share together."

Speaking of togetherness, Jason and Brett have confirmed the happy news that the whole gang will be in the new series. Bringing us to the most important question of when does the new season of Selling Sunset start? Mary admitted to her fans: "Likely around late fall. We don't know a specific date yet but I promise it will be worth the wait! 100 per cent." That means we could see the new series on Netflix any day now and we absolutely cannot wait!

The drama, the stunning properties, the romance, heartbreak, sweet friendships, and bitter rivalries made Selling Sunset the binge-worthy show of 2020 and we have all missed it.

To recap, in the final cliffhanger episode of series three, we saw Chrishell heartbroken over the news of her ex-husband actor Justin Hartley of This is Us filing for divorce, allegedly via text. Chrishell fled co-star Christine Quinn's gorgeous Gothic winter-wonderland themed wedding which prompted Mary to take a stand and tell everyone off for upsetting Chrishell, including the bride Christine, her former best friend. Not long to go now!

