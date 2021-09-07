Why Monty Don was forced to take a break from Gardeners' World

Emmy Griffiths
Monty Don was forced to quit Gardeners' World back in 2008. We're so glad he's back!
We couldn't imagine Gardeners' World without Monty Don, but the TV personality was forced to step down from the show temporarily after suffering a stroke in 2008.
Monty, who was 52 at the time, took time off to rest and recuperate, saying: "I am proud to have led Gardeners' World for the past five years and have enjoyed every minute of sharing my passion with the programme's viewers. I intend to take some gardening leave for the rest of the summer to make a full recovery and so that I am ready to tackle new projects."
His agent added: "He is in great form, surrounded by friends and family, and we are confident that with the break and time to rest he will make a full recovery."
He previously opened up about experiencing the stroke, telling The Guardian in 2009: "I was so exhausted I did not know whether I was coming or going. I remember waking up feeling strange and dizzy and saying to Sarah, 'God, something funny is happening; I may be having a stroke.' We weren't thinking: this is a disaster. I said: 'Hang on, I can move my fingers.' I remember thinking: 'Oh, get a grip, you're fine.'"
Monty has previously spoken about his health scare
He also told the Daily Mail: "I'd been feeling pretty rotten since Christmas, which I'd put down to exhaustion because I'd been working so hard, but this was completely different... It felt like there was a kind of chasm in my head, as if there was a section that wasn't working. It was the feeling that I wouldn't be able to speak if I tried, but then when I did try I found I could."
