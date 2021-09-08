Silent Witness fans left confused by episode two of BBC drama Are you watching series 24?

Silent Witness returned for another gripping episode from its brand new series on Tuesday evening and while many were loving the second instalment, others were confused by the changing cause of death for victim, Jay.

Fans gave their verdict of the episode on social media and admitted that they were baffled by Dr Nikki Alexander (Emilia Fox) and her team's assessment of prisoner Jay.

One person tweeted in despair: "I am confused! Will someone please explain who did what to whom in tonight's episode of Silent Witness?" while another said: "I've lost count of the possible cause of death for this guy - beaten up, frozen, stamped on, or a bee sting #SilentWitness."

Another echoed this, tweeting: "Are they actually going to make their mind up about what killed this man??? #SilentWitness."

Nikki was initially convinced that Jay had been killed by a cellmate, before her colleague and potential love interest Jack Hodgson floated the idea of allergies – and that he may have suffered from an anaphylactic shock from food.

After a bit more to-ing and fro-ing, the group of pathologists then got to the bottom of the crime – Jay had been allergic to bee venom which was an active ingredient in his screen? just checking this is right! cream, giving to the prisoner by his mother, Dionne (played by Cecilia Noble).

His mum had intended to give her son an allergic reaction, with the hope he would leave prison and go to hospital for treatment so she could visit him.

Meanwhile, despite some viewers finding episode two muddling, the new series in general has received high praise. A fan summed it up writing: "Totally gripped by the new episodes of silent witness. Back to gritty drama and some pretty realistic pathology. Hooked already. Refreshing new direction. Can't wait for next week. @EmiliaFox Please tell me you will become Prof Alexander! @BBCSilentWitnes."

