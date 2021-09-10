David Tennant pays heartfelt tribute to teary-eyed wife Georgia after NTAs win The actor won best Drama Performance for Des

It was an emotional night for David Tennant and his wife Georgia after the 50-year-old actor won the award for best Drama Performance at the National Television Awards on Thursday.

The former Doctor Who star, who was recognised for his role in the dark true-crime series, Des, took to the stage to pay a heartfelt tribute whilst his wife looked on from the audience, fighting back tears.

MORE: David and Georgia Tennant's daughter Olive makes film debut in Jamie Dornan's new drama

Loading the player...

WATCH: David Tennant thanks wife for support following NTA award

"On a personal note I want to thank Georgia and my family," he told the audience. "We had just had a baby when we filmed this and the last thing Georgia needed was me sloping off to go to a very dark place and play a serial killer." He added: "So thank you for putting up with me Georgia, I love you."

MORE: David and Georgia Tennant spark reaction after sharing romantic selfie

SEE: The best fashion at the National Television Awards 2021

After the awards, David was asked about working with Georgia, 36, again after filming lockdown drama, Staged, last year.

"We spent the last year working with our significant others – it was a delightful experience so would love more of that," he said, joined by co-star Michael Sheen.

Meanwhile, last October, Georgia opened up about the difficult time they went through when their youngest child, little Birdie, was rushed to hospital just weeks after her arrival. Appearing on That Gaby Roslin Podcast, the mum-of-five confessed the period David was also out filming ITV's chilling drama Des was "not a good time" for them as a family.

David won an NTA award for his role in Des

"Our baby was very ill at that point, he would be bringing [work] back to the hospital, where I would be sat staring at our baby for hours on end. So I wasn't really aware what he was doing during that role."

MORE: Georgia Tennant reflects on cancer battle as she urges fans not to miss the signs

"It was a bit of a vortex, shooting that," explained David, to which Georgia added: "It wasn't like you came home and had the kids throwing themselves around your neck, was it?"

"I got a phone call during the first night of the shoot, which was a night shoot," the doting dad continued. "I suddenly saw I had so many missed calls from Georgia... I found myself in hospital."

The couple, who have been married since 2011, welcomed their daughter Birdie in October 2019. After she fell ill, their little girl was kept in hospital for a week.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.