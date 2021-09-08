Gogglebox's Julie Malone pays emotional tribute to late co-stars at NTAs June Bernicoff, Pete McGarry, Mary Cook and Andy Michael have sadly passed away

Gogglebox star Julie Malone paid an emotional tribute to her late co-stars June Bernicoff, Pete McGarry, Mary Cook and Andy Michael as she and other cast members accepted the National Television Award for Best Factual Programme.

MORE: Gogglebox stars Jenny and Lee and Siddiqui family pay beautiful tribute to Mary Cook

Julie was joined by Tom Malone, and Pete and Sophie Sandiford as they accepted the award.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gogglebox winners pay tribute to late co-stars after NTA win

Fans were devastated as June Bernicoff, Pete McGarry, Mary Cook and Andy Michael passed away.

Picking up the award, Julie paid tribute to her late co-stars: "I'd like to nominate it to all the people we've sadly lost over the past 18 months, two years. That's Pete, Mary, Andy and everybody's favourite grandma June, who's now reunited with Leon."

She later added: "They were all amazing people, such funny, selfless people, they helped us through the lockdown."

The show won best factual programme

Pete passed away in June, with a statement reading: "We are deeply saddened to announce that Gogglebox star Pete McGarry passed away at the age of 71 this weekend with his family by his side after a short illness. Pete, his wife Linda and her son George originally joined Gogglebox at the start of the second series in 2013.

"The Clacton couple returned to the show for the seventh series in 2016 and have been series regulars and firm favourites ever since. Pete will be dearly missed by the entire Gogglebox family, cast and crew."

MORE: Gogglebox stars share incredible throwback photo - and they look so different

MORE: Gogglebox stars 'heartbroken' following Andy Michael's death - details

It continued: "Our thoughts are with Linda, their children and grandchildren. Since 2000, Pete and Linda have fostered over a hundred children and he is a beloved father, husband and grandfather. The family have asked for privacy at this sad time. Pete's death was not related to COVID-19."

Michael passed away in August

Mary's death was announced on 23 August in a tweet from the official Gogglebox account. "We are extremely saddened to share that Gogglebox star Mary Cook passed away in hospital this weekend at the age of 92 with her family by her side," it read.

"She will be dearly missed by the entire Gogglebox family, cast and crew."

Andy passed away shortly after Mary, with Channel 4 confirming: We are deeply saddened to share the passing of Gogglebox star Andy Michael at the age of 61 following a short illness.

"Retired hotelier Andy, who brought much wit and insight to Gogglebox, was one of the show's original cast members, appearing in the very first episode in 2013. Beloved father to Katy, Alex, Pascal and Louis, and cherished husband of Carolyne, Andy was a much loved and respected member of the Gogglebox family and he will be very sadly missed.

"Our love and thoughts are with Carolyne and the entire family." They added that the family had asked for privacy during the very sad time.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.