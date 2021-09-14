11 must-read novels to snuggle up with this autumn

Need some ideas of what to read now that the weather is getting that bit chillier? Look no further, as we have put together a list of some of our favourite, new and gripping novels that you won’t want to put down. From crime thrillers to fantasy novels adored by social media, check out our top picks…

MORE: 11 books that are being made into TV shows in 2021

The Paper Palace - Miranda Cowley Heller

Genre: Literary

The Paper Palace - Miranda Cowley Heller, £10.99, Amazon

After years of yearning, happily married mother Elle has finally has a night of passion with her oldest friend, Jonas. As she deals with the aftermath of the previous night, the novel looks at her life over the years - and her friendship with Jonas was marred by a tragic event that forever changed the course of their lives.

The Four Winds - Kristen Hannah

Genre: Historical

The Four Winds - Kristen Hannah, £11.63, Amazon

From the author of The Nightingale comes this gorgeous story set in 1930s Texas. The story follows Elsa, a woman who lives happily in the Great Plains when a drought threatens to destroy her home and community. After waking to find her husband has abandoned her, Elsa is forced to choose between fighting for her land or heading away in search of a better life.

Last Night - Mhairi McFarlane

Genre: Domestic

Last Night - Mhairi McFarlane, £6.55, Amazon

Excuse us as we weep into a pillow over just how much we loved this book. The story follows Eve, who is part of a tight-knit group of four pals… all the while secretly in love with one of them. However, after a terrible tragedy strikes, old secrets are brought to light, and new relationships are formed. We can’t say more without spoiling it so go out there and get a copy!

MORE: A Little Life author Hanya Yanagihara announces new novel and it sounds heartbreaking

A Line to Kill - Anthony Horowitz

Genre: Murder mystery

A Line to Kill - Anthony Horowitz, £10, Amazon

The third in the Daniel Hawthorne novels see the surly detective once again join forces with an indignant Anthony. This time, the pair are going to a book festival on a sleepy island to promote their latest crime novel - but become embroiled in a new murder mystery when an affluent member of the community is found dead.

Falling - TJ Newman

Genre: Thriller

Falling - TJ Newman, £9.99, Amazon

If you are somewhat afraid of flying, look away now. The story follows a pilot who is faced with a terrifying decision: either he crashes his plane, or his family dies. The debut novel from TJ Newman has been wildly hailed as the gripping new thriller to read, but perhaps anyone getting on a long-haul flight should wait until they’ve landed before picking this one up!

The Priory of the Orange Tree - Samantha Shannon

Genre: Fantasy

The Priory of the Orange Tree - Samantha Shannon, £8.99, Amazon

For a beautifully realised and engrossing fantasy option, we couldn’t recommend this TikTok favourite more. The story follows four different characters in a fantasy world where the Nameless One is set to re-emerge and destroy humankind - unless it can be stopped in time. The epic is standalone, meaning that you don’t have to get through six in a series (we see you, George RR Martin), - but at over 800 pages, it is more than enough to see you through some cosy autumn nights!

MORE: 26 best new books released in 2021: Which one will you add to your bookstand?

The Castaways - Lucy Clarke

Genre: Thriller

The Castaways - Lucy Clarke, £4.50, Amazon

This unputdownable novel follows two sisters, Lori and Erin, before and after Lori steps onto a plane that disappears without a trace. As the years pass and Erin obsesses over the flight, her search for her long-lost sister is thrown into a new light when the missing pilot of the plane is found, alive. So what happened to Lori? Warning: set aside some hours for this one, as you won’t want to stop reading and people get annoyed when you cancel plans.

The Unhoneymooners - Christina Lauren

Genre: Romantic Comedy

The Unhoneymooners - Christina Lauren, £7.27, Amazon

Live out a glorious Hawaiian vacation vicariously through this delightful novel’s protagonist Olive, who is forced into going on a non-refundable honeymoon with her worst enemy, Ethan, after her sister’s entire wedding party gets food poisoning, bar the two of them. Despite loathing Ethan in every way, we’ll leave it with you to guess what happens next…

How to Kill Your Family - Bella Mackie

Genre: Crime

How to Kill Your Family - Bella Mackie, £11.24, Amazon

This crime novel with a twist sees Grace furious for being in prison for a murder that she did not commit - especially because she has committed several murders and got away scot-free with all of them. Recounting her murders - and her motives - you can’t help but be pulled in by the morally ambiguous protagonist… and how she managed to end up in prison at all.

The Switch - Beth O’Leary

Genre: Romantic Comedy

The Switch - Beth O'Leary, £2, Amazon

If you loved Beth’s other novels, The Flatshare and The Road Trip, then you are guaranteed to enjoy this sweet read about a pensioner and a 20-something single woman who swap homes and lives for two months. Read it, and be charmed!

MORE: Best-selling books to transform your life in 2021: From Adele's life-changing read to Mrs Hinch's list book

The Night She Disappeared - Lisa Jewell

Genre: Crime

The Night She Disappeared - Lisa Jewell, £8, Amazon

Love a juicy crime thriller? This one will have you hooked. The story follows a young grandmother, Kim, who is left distraught when her teenage daughter Tallulah goes out one night and doesn’t make it home. Years later, a young woman is walking in the woods near the boarding school where her boyfriend has just started work as a headteacher when she sees a note fixed to a tree. 'DIG HERE’. Intrigued?!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.