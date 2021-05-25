Laura Hamilton breaks silence on reports she's leaving A Place in the Sun The star has hosted the show since 2012

Laura Hamilton has responded to reports that she is set to leave A Place in the Sun to front her own travel series. The 38-year-old, who has presented the Channel 4 show since February 2012, hit back at the rumours in an interview with Entertainment Daily back in April, and said the false story could have been "very detrimental" to her career.

Strenuously denying the reports, Laura revealed she had actually spoken to her boss as a result "because it really upset me and I never ever said I was looking to leave. Why would I?"

She continued: "It's just terrible. Because I'd said I work on other TV projects and I'd love to do other travel things, that doesn't mean you're going to leave a project that you're already working on.

"I own a coffee shop and a restaurant. That doesn't mean because I own a coffee shop and a restaurant that I'm going to leave my TV job and do that full time, do you know what I mean?

Laura has denied reports that she is leaving A Place in the Sun

"It could have actually been very detrimental to my career and I think that's really unfair," Laura added, before confirming: "I'm not going anywhere." Happily for fans, Laura and her co-hosts will return with A Place in the Sun on 26 April. Fellow presenter Ben Hillman recently took to Instagram to celebrate the news, sharing a snapshot showing him enjoying the sunshine.

The star with husband Alex and children Rocco and Tahlia

He wrote: "Dreaming of getting away???? Well exciting news!!! 30 brand-new episodes of A PLACE IN THE SUN coming to your screens next month!!! You'll see our new Presenter @leejuggurnauth in action as well as all your old favourites of course."

Laura's comments come after Jonnie Irwin was asked about his future on the show. He told the Express: "I've got a lot of responsibility at home now. I've got a young family. I've got three children under two years old. I need to spend more time with my family."

Jonnie Irwin with eldest son, Rex

But the TV star admitted that while he's keen to remain at home as much as possible with his three boys, Rex, and twins Rafa and Cormac, he won't be leaving the lifestyle programme anytime soon.

"I want to present [A Place In The Sun] for as long as the programme's being made. I love the show,” he said. "But now I've got responsibilities I want to fulfil but I still want to film the show, and as long as the public want me to present the programme I'll continue."

