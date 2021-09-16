Ben Shephard risks the wrath of Dan Walker after teasing Louise Minchin's next move Louise Minchin has left BBC Breakfast after 20 years

Ben Shephard could not help but risk the wrath of his 'rival' Dan Walker following Louise Minchin's departure from BBC Breakfast on Wednesday.

Congratulating her two-decade-long tenure on the show, the Good Morning Britain host joked that Louise had traded her co-host Dan "for a new model".

WATCH: Louise Minchin surprised by husband on BBC Breakfast

"Congrats @louiseminchin on 20 brilliant years on BBC - @mrdanwalker not that I want to brag but she's traded you in for a new model," teased Ben, who shared a snap of both Louise and himself in a promotional shot of Tipping Point.

In jest, Dan hit back with: "She's dead to me [laughing face emojis]." To which, Ben replied: "That's Showbiz." Louise, 53, responded to the funny exchange with more laughing emojis.

Following her last show this week, Louise has been inundated with messages. Sharing a series of pictures, the broadcaster remarked: "Wow, I never imagined my last day could be so full of happiness.

Congrats @louiseminchin on 20 brilliant years on BBC - @mrdanwalker not that I want to brag but she’s traded you in for a new model! 😜 pic.twitter.com/XJEuv1vrGk — Ben Shephard (@benshephard) September 15, 2021

Ben posted this tweet after Louise's exit

"Thank you for your messages, I am feeling overwhelmed by your kindness. It has been a joy and a privilege to work on #BBCBreakfast and I will always feel like part of a huge family, thank you."

Louise first presented BBC Breakfast in 2001 and moved with the famous red sofa to Media City as a lead presenter in 2012. Dan then took over from Bill Turnbull as one of the main presenters in February 2016.

Ahead of her final programme, Dan uploaded a sweet tribute which read: "I can't believe it has come about so quickly after 5-and-a-half years sharing a sofa with this wonderful woman… tomorrow is @louiseminchin's last day on #BBCBreakfast I hope you can join us to say 'goodbye'."

