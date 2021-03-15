Viewers are saying the same thing about ITV drama Grace What did you think of the new crime drama?

Viewers have taken to social media to discuss ITV's new drama, Grace, and it sounds like the show was a huge hit! The series follows John Simm as Roy Grace, a tenacious detective tasked with finding a missing groom after a stag do goes horribly wrong.

Taking to Twitter, plenty of fans praised the new series, and particularly John's performance as the detective. One person wrote: "Is it just me or is John Simm fantastic in everything?" Another added: "As a self-confessed #RoyGrace Superfan, I had my doubts re: John Simm as Roy, but he is fantastic!! Brilliant casting & adaptation!! Bravo! Only another 17 books to go! @itv best get filming!"

However, others were less convinced, with one tweeting: "Watching #Grace. I've read all the books by @peterjamesuk, one of my favourite authors. In the books, Grace has more charisma than is being portrayed by John Simm. Early days but needs a significant energy injection."

Speaking about the role, John told ITV: "It would have been crazy for me to turn down such a brilliant opportunity to play a lead for ITV in a best-selling detective series. It is just such a great part. I was doing Macbeth in Chichester when I got the call. My agent said, ‘Have you read these Peter James’ books?’ I had heard of them, but not read any.

John Simm plays Roy Grace

"I immediately bought the first two novels and I couldn’t put them down so I knew what a fantastic role it would be to play. I’m a voracious reader, but had never read a lot of crime fiction before. Once I started reading the Peter James’ novels I couldn’t stop, I’m currently on book ten. They are very clever and Peter is brilliant at what he does."

