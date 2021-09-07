Take a look back at Alan Titchmarsh's TV career The national treasure is back for another edition of Spring into Summer

Fans of Alan Titchmarsh are no doubt loving the new series of Love Your Garden which sees the TV favourite travel the country to give surprise transformations to the outdoor spaces of some of Britain's most deserving people.

But before being known and loved for his time on the show, Alan has had quite the impressive TV career. To celebrate, let's take a look back at his early career below…

Alan Titchmarsh's early career

After leaving school at 15, Alan went straight into working in gardens as an apprentice for Ilkley Council before eventually going on to study for a City and Guilds qualification in horticulture. He then went on to begin working at Kew Gardens, London. Alan's first TV appearances came in the form of BBC show Nationwide on which he made regular appearances as a horticulture expert.

Alan in his early gardening career

After his stint on the show, he was then invited to present the Chelsea Flower Show in 1983 – a role he continued up until 2013. In the early nineties, Alan began hosting BBC's Pebble Mill at One and continued until 1996. Perhaps his most notable role, however, was as presenter of Ground Force alongside Charlie Dimmock and Tommy Walsh. Together, the trio became hugely popular with viewers and Ground Force ran for five years before ending in 2002.

Alan with his Ground Force co-stars Charlie Dimmock and Tommy Walsh

Alan Titchmarsh's later career

Away from his gardening TV work, Alan has fronted many other shows on a range of different subjects. In 2010, he presented alongside Myleene Klass for the show Popstar to Operastar.

He's also fronted other factual shows such as Elizabeth: Queen, Wife, Mother for ITV and BBC's The Great British Winter. Alan is also a successful novelist, having written over ten books including one book of poetry, as well as four memoirs and over 20 non-fiction books.

Alan has been a regular face on TV for many years now

Alan Titchmarsh: Spring into Summer

Alan's latest programme, Spring into Summer, sees the garden expert offer viewers some great insight into how to keep your outdoor space looking prestine and also welcomes some familiar faces onto the show. This week, Alan is joined by actor Cliff Parisi, to chat all things Call the Midwife and more.

