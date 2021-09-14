Dan Walker shares sneak peek inside first Strictly rehearsal - and it's hilarious Not long now, Strictly fans!

With just for days to go until the Strictly 2021 launch show, the celebs and their partners are busy in rehearsals - and one star is finding them particularly gruelling!

BBC Breakfast star Dan Walker took to Instagram on Monday to share a glimpse inside his very first practice session, much to the delight of his fans.

WATCH: Dan Walker teases the identity of his Strictly partner

The image shows Dan lying face down on the wooden floor with his arms and legs splayed out. "First #Strictly training session after getting up at 3am this morning! Shattered but ABSOLUTELY LOVED IT!!!!" he wrote.

His post sparked quite a reaction amongst his followers, including former Strictly pro Kevin Clifton, who wrote: "Oh I know that feeling." "Feels!" joked Adam Peaty - who is also taking part in this year's show - while Steph McGovern encouraged: "You can do it!"

Dan shared a photo documenting his very first Strictly rehearsal

The candid photo was likely taken by Dan's as-yet-unknown Strictly partner. At the weekend, Dan teased the identity of the pro in a video update shared with fans.

"I met my pro partner this week. I can't tell you anything about her because I'll be killed by a Strictly ninja," he joked. "But what I can say? She's patient, she's kind and she's lovely."

The 44-year-old went on to explain that everyone was "nervous" ahead of the series, but added there were some "brilliant dancers" in the group.

The 15 celebs taking part in Strictly 2021

Dan is one of 15 celebrities taking part in Strictly 2021. The stars and their pro partners will be revealed in the launch show on 18 September with the live shows starting on 25 September.

This year sees four new pros joining the line-up: six-time Italian Latin and Ballroom Champion Nikita Kuzmin, reigning South African Latin Champion Cameron Lombard, Polish Open Latin Champion Jowita Przystał and World Junior Latin American Champion Kai Widdrington.

