Schitt's Creek cast reunites at the 2021 Emmy Awards

Schitt's Creek fans everywhere experienced a bit of unexpected delight at the 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards when the four main cast members reunited.

SEE: Schitt's Creek star Dan Levy has an unexpected leg moment in quirky throwback

Eugene Levy, Catherine O'Hara, Dan Levy, and Annie Murphy came together to announce the winners of the Outstanding Directing and Writing for a Comedy Series categories.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Schitt's Creek sweeps comedy categories at 2020 Emmys

Their appearance was teased early on in the show, finally making their way on near the end of the first third of the show.

As soon as the group walked on, they were greeted with thunderous applause from the audience, including standing ovations from Hannah Waddingham.

The four performed a bit that involved them all coming on-stage together to announce the awards, only to realize that there was nothing on the teleprompter.

READ: Schitt's Creek's Annie Murphy remembers heartbreaking family tragedy

"Well, I might have passed by the writers' room and asked them to 'lift the dialogue'," Eugene said, which evoked consternation from the rest of his castmates.

The cast reunited for a comedic bit as announcers

The teleprompter returned for their second award announcement, but the actors continued to play up the comedy, with Eugene saying that they took away his lines.

The four last were seen on the Emmys stage in the 2020 ceremony, when Schitt's Creek managed to sweep the comedy section with a record seven wins in all the major categories.

All four main cast members won their respective awards as well, with Eugene and Catherine picking up the lead actor wins and Dan and Annie getting the supporting cast awards.

MORE: Schitt's Creek star Dan Levy sends fans wild with this vacation picture

READ: Schitt's Creek fans have same reaction to show winning big

The show also clinched the Outstanding Comedy Series trophy, thus becoming the most awarded comedy series in a single year and for its last season.

The show's social media teased the appearance to their fans

The official Instagram account for the show teased that something special would happen with a shot of the four from the red carpet in their colorful looks, with the caption, "Johnny&David&Moira&Alexis."

Fans instantly started gushing over the actors with comments like, "I need another season," and, "The four who changed the world."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.