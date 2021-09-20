Seth Rogen shocks fans as he pronounces Ted Lasso star name wrong

The 2021 Emmys kicked off on Sunday night and the first award went to Ted Lasso.

But it was presenter Seth Rogen's mispronunciation of winner Hannah Waddingham's name that had fans talking as he confirmed the win by calling her "Hannah Waddington."

"Seth Rogen, who is Hannah WaddingTON?????" tweeted one fan as another said: "He said 'Hannah Waddington for Ted Lasso'."

"Did Seth Rogen really call her 'Hannah Waddington'?" shared another.

In response, Hannah told press after her win that she didn't hear the incorrect pronunication, but joked: "Ugh, I'm just going to call him Seth Ragin."

Hannah won best supporting actress in a comedy for her incredible performance in Apple TV+ show Ted Lasso.

The delightful comedy premiered in August 2020, and was such a smash hit that Jason Sudeikis won a Golden Globe for his role as the title character.

Hannah Waddingham won her first Emmy

Season one saw the soccer team relegated to the Championship, despite Ted's best efforts, and season two followed at how the team is affected by being in a different league, and their attempts to get promoted.

Happily for fans, Ted Lasso has already been renewed for season three and the creator, Bill Lawrence, has said that it is a three-season story arc.

He told the Fake Doctors, Real Friends podcast: "Ted Lasso is a three-season show. The only way I think a fourth season of Ted Lasso exists would be if [Ted] went and coached a soccer team that played about a block from Jason’s house in real life, you know what I mean? He’s got young kids."

