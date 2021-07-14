Tracee Ellis Ross has the best reaction to her Emmy nomination The star has been nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Tracee Ellis Ross has been nominated for yet another Emmy Award, and the Black-ish star had the best reaction to finding out the news.

The actress had just finished a session in the gym, unaware that the nominations list was about to be released, and she was thrilled with the news.

WATCH: Tracee Ellis Ross has incredible reaction to Emmy nomination

Sitting in her car in a blue gym top, she enthused: "Oh my god," before she broke down giggling.

"I was at the gym, I didn't even know the nominations were today. I had no idea. I was so busy living my life and doing my things."

She added: "I just got nominated for an Emmy! I think it's the fifth… that's ridiculous! Oh my goodness, gosh, jolly gee.

"Oh, I'm tickled, this is really cool. And Anthony too, and my braids are cute, and I'm sweaty. That's what I'm talking about, that's a really good day. What day of the week is it? It's Tuesday, that's a good Tuesday."

She was similarly as excited in her caption, as she wrote: "I went right back to living my life and doin my thing and I forgot to post this video. Very exciting!

The star had an amazing reaction

"I mean, I'm in the same category as Jean Smart!! Congrats to all the incredible @televisionacad nominees, especially the @blackishabc family."

Understandably the star's fans went wild for her incredible news in the comments, as one enthused: "WOW TRACEE CONGRATS," and a second wrote: "Yaaaasssss but we talking this one home sis!" [sic]

Many others simply wrote "congratulations" or posted heart and crown emojis.

This is Tracee's fifth Emmy nomination, having previously been nominated in 2016, 2017, 2019 and 2020. All of her nominations have come for her portrayal of Dr. Rainbow Johnson in ABC's hit series Black-ish.

This year, she's going up against Aidy Bryant, Kaley Cuoco, Allison Janney and Jean Smart.

Her nomination came for role in Black-ish

The 48-year-old recently announced another piece of wonderful news, as she revealed she was getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The actress will join her famous mother, Diana Ross, who has two stars on the famous pathway, one in 1982 as a solo recording artist and the second in 1994 as part of The Supremes.

Fans were sent into overdrive because of Tracee's amazing news, and one fan hoped that her star would end up close to her mother's, which is located at 6712 Hollywood Boulevard.

