Declan Donnelly delights fans with whole new look in new video 

Ant and Dec have been hard at work ahead of I’m a Celebrity’s return - but they definitely know how to take a break! In a new video, Ant revealed that he secretly keeps a Nerf Blaster in the office, and began pelting Dec with the pellets. In the video, Dec revealed a whole new look by wearing a pair of glasses as he was taken by surprise by his best pal!

Ant captioned the video: “The Office KingPopcorn Rated U (for 'Urry up and get back to work’)” and can be heard saying: “This is what I like to do at work to spice things up again! I am the office king!”

Fans were loving the clip, with one writing: “OMG u boys crack me up!! Please don’t ever grow up or change, ur both amazing & very very special to me, love u both forever & to the moon & back.” Another added: "I am absolutely NOT showing this one to my two... every time the Nerf Gun comes out someone gets hot in the eye!! ("He cannee see man!" BTW... this would make a really fun Ant vs Dec.”

Are you a fan of Dec's glasses?

A third person tweeted: “Idea for a new TV Show- Ant & Dec’s Nerf Gunfight. Basically, a load of #antanddeccers come along and have a Nerf fight with the boys. No prize apart from a bloody good laugh. Whaddya think @itv?"

While Dec tends not to appear on camera wearing his glasses, Ant borrowed them for a bit on 2020’s I’m a Celebrity. On the show, Dec was surprised to see Ant wearing them, who said: “Oh they're yours aren't they - I forgot I had them on. You thought you'd lost them, didn't you? They were on my face.”

